Notice how Nancy Pelosi spins this manufactured crime against Trump. That is called beautiful lying. I have said this before about Democrats. Their god has given them the ability to lie sincerely. This ability comes from decades of being insincere to their own voters also. This ability comes from decades of lying.

Normal people cannot lie like the Democrats do. It is beyond their ability because good people cannot think of the right words to say.

This ability to lie can be plainly seen in the Democrats running for their presidential race. You see one say something that catches the public attention then all of them are saying the same thing. If one Democrat makes a statement that the public responds to then all the candidates say the same thing. This proves these Democrats are insincere. Insincerity is lying.

These candidates also say anything that comes into their minds that they think will appeal to voters in spite of that statement being a lie. Democrats say anything to buy votes from illegal immigrants, or welfare recipients, or former prisoners. There motto is, say anything, promise anything, that will get votes!

This should prove to all Americans Democrats do not deserve your vote. Democrats are liars.

You should now know you can never depend on what the Democrats say to you. Not only that but look at who and what the Democrats champion and support. Thousands of people are dying from sexual diseases, all supported by Democrats. Look at the statistics.

Democrats support open borders. Many people are now saying America is filled with over 30,000,000 illegal immigrants. You are paying to support many of these immigrants through your taxes.

Democrats want to socialize America. That gives politicians the power to enslave taxpayers. That gives a government bureaucrat the authority to make decisions that you should be making for your family. Every state and city ran by Democrats is going broke. Democrats break cities but retire with huge gold-plated retirements.

Democrats support abortion that leads to the deaths of millions of innocent babies. This has caused a nation-wide disrespect for life. Because of this disrespect for life women and parents are now murdering their own young children.

Why vote for hate and destruction?

Walt Pryor

Montague