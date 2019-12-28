Siskiyou is now ranked 43rd out of California’s 58 counties in terms of unemployment. San Mateo again boasted the lowest unemployment rate with 1.8 percent. Imperial County at the other end of the state is ranked last, with a jobless rate of 20.6 percent.

Siskiyou County’s unemployment rate rose half a percentage point to 5 percent in November, according to statistics released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department. Last year’s November jobless rate was 5.7 percent.

Most notably, jobs were lost in the farming industry, as well as mining and logging, non durable goods, and federal government, the EDD reported.

Of Siskiyou County’s civilian labor force of 17,260, 870 were unemployed last month, the EDD said.

Siskiyou is now ranked 43rd out of California’s 58 counties in terms of unemployment. San Mateo again boasted the lowest unemployment rate with 1.8 percent. Imperial County at the other end of the state is ranked last, with a jobless rate of 20.6 percent.

Statewide, the unemployment rate maintained its record low of 3.9 percent in November while the state’s employers added 28,400 nonfarm payroll jobs, according to data released by the EDD from two surveys.

“The job gains in November contribute to a record job expansion in California of 117 months, surpassing the long expansion of the 1960s,” the EDD stated. “California has gained 3,414,700 jobs since the expansion began in February 2010, accounting for more than 15 percent of the nation’s 22,537,000 job gain over the same timeframe.”

The California unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in November 2019, holding steady from October. California payroll jobs totaled 17,604,300 in November 2019, up 28,400 from October 2019 and up 321,800 from November of last year.

California’s Labor Market, by the Numbers

• The state’s unemployment stayed at 3.9 percent in November, maintaining a record low in a data series going back to the 1970s. The number of unemployed Californians is the lowest since 1989 despite large gains in statewide population since then.

• California’s record low unemployment rate in November coincides with a 0.1 percentage point decline in the national unemployment rate (3.5 percent) for the month.

• November’s 28,400 nonfarm payroll gain extended California’s current job expansion to an all-time record of 117 months. Eight of California’s 11 industry sectors showed growth. Topping the list are Educational and Health Services (15,000), powered mostly by ambulatory health care services, and Information (8,600), with motion picture and sound recording showing large gains within the industry.

• Unseasonal softness in traditional brick-and-mortar wholesale contributed to a November decline in trade, transportation, and utilities employment (-2,300); and correlatively, month-over courier and messenger (i.e. delivery) employment was strong.

The federal unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.3 percent in November, the EDD reported.