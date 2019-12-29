Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Klamath Views appears weekly in the Siskiyou Daily News. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or email klamathneighbors@

yahoo.com.

“Oh the weather outside is frightful”… as the song goes! It is funny how during our trip to Sacramento last week the weather was sunny and nice. Upon our return we were back in the cold and rain again. But we will be grateful for all the precipitation next summer. News shows that the danger of drought has declined dramatically.

The eight-day Jewish celebration known as Hanukkah or Chanukah commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where according to legend Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabeus Revolt. This starts on the Hebrew calendar date of 25 Kislev, and lasts for eight days. The coinciding secular dates for this year go from nightfall on Dec. 22 to nightfall on December so it nearly goes up to New Year’s Eve day!

The Feast of Dedication is also mentioned in the New Testament of the Christians Bible in John 10:22 where it mentions Jesus being at the Jerusalem Temple during “the Feast of Dedication” and further notes ‘and it was winter.” I was going to say that those who celebrate Hanukkah get eight days but Christmas only one day, or one day and the evening before. However, that isn’t quite logical since the day for Christmas shopping sales starts the day after Thanksgiving even in November.

Do you have a Christmas tree? Did you go out into the forest to gather it as a family outing? I had heard as a child about how Martin Luther cut down a tree that he saw glittering in starlight on a walk through the woods and brought it home for the “first Christmas Tree.” In a coloring book we got for a granddaughter there was a story of Wilfred who came upon some pagan men worshiping an oak tree, and it was cut down, and in its place he planted an evergreen as a symbol of the everlasting life.

For Christians in Spain and Latin America, the holiday season officially ends on Jan. 6, which is the 12th day of Christmas known as the Feast of the Epiphany, or Three Kings’ Day. The Kings Day is celebrating the time in Bethlehem during the time of King Herod; the Magi (aka wise men or kings) from the east came to Jerusalem and asked, “Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star in the east and have come to worship him.” Interestingly, it doesn’t say in the Bible that there were three wise men, which is only deducted from the three gifts that they brought: gold, frankincense and myrrh. Children in Spain and Latin America are instructed to leave their shoes by the door so, like Santa Claus, the three kings can leave them presents.

Yesterday when I stopped by our local bank I noticed Mechanics has a new calendar! It has a frozen water tank on the front with snow on the ground underneath a snow capped Mt. Shasta for January. Brr!

October’s photo is most interesting. It is of a couple stopping for gas at the Hamburg branch of the Siskiyou Library along the Klamath River about 1920. Would that have been the Caldwell Store? I like that the calendar includes lots of library-related photos. Wish that they’d included the American House Hotel which was at one time the library for Happy Camp.

So with the new calendar bright and shining and ready to be filled in, what are you planning for the new year?

If you listen to KVIP Radio (Very Inspiring) from Redding, you may wish to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the radio station. They will have an Open House Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1139 Hartnell Avenue in Redding. Can anyone tell me when the Slater Butte Translator began to carry KVIP?

On Jan. 7, the Veterans Socials will resume at the Happy Camp Community Center 38 Park Way at 10 a.m. and all veterans are always welcome.

Also on Jan. 7 the River Readers Book club will meet at 11 a.m. at Partner’s Deli & Arcade. That afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. the Happy Camp Branch of the Siskiyou County Library will be open again.

Jan. 13 is the next date for the Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Partner’s Deli in Happy Camp.

We hope that you have had a wonderful Christmas! We pray you can find rest during the holidays and greet the New Year refreshed and renewed. And as I always ask, let me know if your group or organization wants me to write about a coming event you have planned. Thank you!