You’ve probably seen his work and admired the rich details. Rich Edwards and his dog, Charlie, again donated a window design to the Mount Shasta Police Department earlier this month.

Rich is a fifth generation painter. His talent is all in the family: his great-great-great-grandfather, he said, painted the gold leaf design on Wells Fargo stagecoaches.

His father was a steeple jack in Hershey Penn., and was known for his lettering skills. Rich does about 20 local window displays every year.

Rich went above and beyond this year personalizing his art at the MSPD to include K9 Artie and his handler, Officer Walter Moore.