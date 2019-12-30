11/18/1935 - 10/29/2019

Where do you start when honoring such a life? Bob was born to Floyd (“Rocky”) and Jean Rockwell in Portsmouth, NH, and was raised across the bridge in Eliot, ME. Winters he skated on frozen ponds; summers were for building wooden cars and other adventures with best friend Lee Allain. Bob and sister Anne read the complete Book of Knowledge Encyclopedia. When finished with Z, they would start over again at A.

The Rockwell family moved to China Lake in 1950. Bob was quarterback and co-captain of the football team at BHS. He graduated in 1953, receiving the Bank of America Achievement Award for Mathematics. During summers and vacations from college he worked at NOTS. In his spare time he and his dad built a fiberglass convertible sports car, a Woodill Wildfire.

Bob received a Bachelor’s Degree with Honors in Physics from UC Berkeley, Phi Beta Kappa, and began his JP tour on base. At the end of his tour in 1960, Bob met Sheila Williams. Their first date was in May; they were married in September.

Bob was awarded Navy fellowships to attend graduate school at Stanford University, and was forever grateful for the experience. He received a Master of Science and a PhD in Aeronautics and Astronautics. His PhD dissertation was “Nonlinear Analysis of Pressure and Shock Waves in Blood Vessels.” His advisor, Dr. Max Anliker, convinced him this would apply to his Aero/Astro work! Bob continued to collaborate with Dr. Anliker at Stanford and in Zurich, Switzerland.

After returning from Stanford he joined the China Lake Mountain Rescue Group. He was an active member for more than 50 years. His love of the mountains began in high school when he and friends, quite unprepared, climbed Mt. Whitney. They witnessed an atomic bomb test in Nevada from the summit. Bob went on to climb Mt. Whitney over 160 times. Mountaineering took him all over the world: México, Alaska, Peru, Argentina, Africa, China, Pakistan, Tibet, and the Soviet Union. Bob’s highest climb was Pik Kommunizma, at 24,590 feet. In all, he summited over 1,700 peaks. His favorite climbs were in the Sierra Nevada, where a mountain pass is named after him. “The worst day climbing is better than the best day fishing.”

Reading and good music (classical and jazz), were other passions. He was a volunteer ranger for Inyo County, and served on the SSUSD school board from 1979-1983. He taught classes at Cerro Coso, and graduate courses at China Lake. Many of the current and past leaders of the base were enriched through his efforts. He was also an accomplished writer, with a number of articles published online and in print. Bob and longtime climbing friend, Al Green, bought and operated a mountaineering supply store, Mountain High, Ltd. Many customers remember high-quality gear, sage advice, and their mascot, Ricky Rock Rat.

Bob’s career on the base was constantly rewarding. His work encompassed Sidewinder, HARM, A-12, and many other important programs. He loved the work, the people, and the China Lake life. He received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award at his retirement in 1990.

Bob’s family was his foundation. Sons Kurt (Kris) and Bruce (Adriene), daughter Jennifer Frank (Will), and “his first wife” Sheila. Grandchildren are Adam, Alex, Kassidy, and Liam Rockwell, Katie Pham, and Brooklynn, Austin, and Madison Frank. He is also survived by sister Anne Alberts (Pete), and brother Brian (Leslie). Bob’s parents and brother Roger predeceased him. A blood disorder took Bob’s life. His death left a huge hole in so many lives, but the memories are priceless.

He was, indeed, “Some Guy.”

In 2005 Bob wrote: “I want to point out that I have lived a full life. I have had so many magnificent adventures and experiences, learned so much, and have been surrounded by so many wonderful family members and friends. I have gotten more out of life than 99% of other people. Nothing missed and no regrets.”

A Celebration of Life “gathering” that Bob had requested will be held January 11, 2020, 2 p.m. at the Kerr McGee Center, Ridgecrest. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the China Lake Museum Foundation, the Maturango Museum, or the China Lake Mountain Rescue Group.