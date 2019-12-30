Beginning early January, the Nordic Center is offering multiple exciting programs for all ages and abilities. These programs include PSIA Skate & Classic Clinics, Free Skate Lessons, Nordic Junior Ski Program, Free Senior and Veteran Ski & Snowshoe Day, and a Free Snowshoe Ecology Tour.

The Mt. Shasta Nordic Center is anticipating a season filled with skiing, learning, family fun and health.

“We are excited about a busy winter of community programs and events,” said Chantal Langenfeld, manager of the Nordic Center.

To kick off the season, the Nordic Center is offering free Classic and Skate lessons with the purchase of a trail pass for non-members and for no extra cost to season pass holders. Lessons will be held every Saturday in January 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Class sizes will be limited, please RSVP by calling the Nordic Center at (530) 925-3495 between 9am-4pm on Thursday or Friday, or email info@mtshastanordic.org.

On Feb. 21 and 22, the Nordic Center is having a weekend of Classic and Skate clinics with Chauncey Parker, Clinician and Examiner for the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA). RSVP by calling the Nordic Center at (530) 925-3495 between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday or Friday, or email info@mtshastanordic.org.

On Feb. 3 the Nordic Center will host a Free Senior Ski Day at 10 a.m. Come early to get your free rental and trail pass and bring your sack lunch to enjoy with the group. For details, contact the Nordic Center at (530) 925-3495 between 9am-4pm on Thursday or Friday, or email info@mtshastanordic.org.

The Nordic Junior Ski Program will be held 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays beginning Feb. 2 and running through March 1. This series of classes provides students with the skills to enjoy the sport of cross country skiing for a lifetime. Local alumni of the Youth Skate Program are now young adults working at the Nordic Center or enjoying the trails when they’re in town. Lessons are filled with fun and games and skills develop quickly. For details and to register, contact the Nordic Center at (530) 925-3495 between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday or Friday, or email info@mtshastanordic.org.

The Mt. Shasta Nordic Center is a unique community space for all to enjoy, and the only groomed cross country ski area between Bend, Ore. and Truckee. Join us this season to experience the joys of winter recreation on the groomed trails of the Mt. Shasta Nordic Center. For more information or to register for any of the above programs, visit mtshastanordic.org, call the Nordic Center at (530) 925-3495, Thursday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., or email Langenfeld at info@mtshastanordic.org.