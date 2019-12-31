This technology not only allows Yreka citizens to report problems, but also to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors.

The City of Yreka announced last week a new platform that will allow citizens to report quality-of-life issues and request city services.

Using the SeeClickFix website at www.seeclickfix.com will allow residents of the City of Yreka to provide City staff with pictures, videos, specific descriptions, and more, according to a press release – valuable information needed to get the job done efficiently. In addition, the SeeClickFix platform provides City of Yreka officials with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution – engaging Yreka citizens throughout the process.

“The SeeClickFix app revolutionizes the way citizens report issues to the City of Yreka,” said Matthew Bray, Yreka’s Director of Public Works. “It’s simple and intuitive for the first-time user. On the city side it automatically populates a list for our operations managers. They then prioritize, check inventories, budgets, and then schedule tasks for specific crews in our new Asset Management software by Cartegraph.”

This technology not only allows Yreka citizens to report problems, but also to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors. Citizens can create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the issues reported in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests – not just the ones they report, according to the press release.

“We are just scratching the surface of the efficiencies these programs are capable of creating. This project has been years in the making, and I could not be more proud of the City employees who have brought this dream to fruition,” said Bray.

The SeeClickFix mobile app is available for free download on Android (http://bit.ly/1SFITP3) and iPhone (http://apple.co/1kvaEJk). In addition to the mobile apps, citizens can call City Hall at (530) 841-2386 to report emergency issues.