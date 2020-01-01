Gilbert said her passion and drive for improving her community by being hands on motivated her to run for position, which will be vacated by current District 4 Supervisor Lisa Nixon, who decided not to run for a second term.

After running for Yreka City Council in 2018, longtime Yreka resident Catherine Gilbert has launched another bid for local political office, this time as a candidate for the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors representing District 4. Nancy Ogren, president of the Yreka Chamber Board of Directors, is also running for the office in the March 3 election.

Gilbert said her passion and drive for improving her community by being hands on motivated her to run for position, which will be vacated by current District 4 Supervisor Lisa Nixon, who decided not to run for a second term.

Gilbert has lived in Siskiyou County for 25 years. She graduated from Yreka High School in 2006. While many young people leave the county after graduating high school, Gilbert said, “I stayed because it was home and I love it. There are spectacular views, great people, and a wonderful place to raise a family.”

She detailed her employment history in the county on her campaign Facebook page. She held her first job while still in high school when she worked as a housekeeper at the AmeriHost Inn in Yreka – now the Baymont Inn & Suites.

In fall of 2005, Gilbert started working at McDonald’s in Yreka where she continued to work throughout her senior year at YHS. She then became an employee at Walmart in Yreka, where she worked from December 2006 to November of 2013.

During that time, she said, “I was active in starting a Relay for Life team and organizing their charitable giving monthly and annually with upper store management. I also was the organizer for Walmart Heart Foundation events at the Yreka store. These events and organizations are very close to my heart.”

Gilbert currently works for Jeffrey Chitwood, Certified Public Accountant, in Yreka. She has held a position there since 2014 when the office was still Pavlik & Chitwood.

Gilbert is currently a planning commissioner for the City of Yreka and is active in the local Kiwanis Club. Additionally, she noted, “I serve as a court appointed special advocate for foster children, I organize community clean ups, I participate in homeless camp clean ups, and I volunteer with SNIP of Siskiyou.”

“My priorities are the welfare of children and families and I understand the needs of families in Siskiyou County,” Gilbert related in a recent email interview with the Siskiyou Daily News. She stated, “My passion for bettering the community through serving the people is what qualifies me for a board position.”

Asked what she believes are the most pressing issues currently facing Siskiyou County, Gilbert listed the scarcity of higher wage paying jobs, the percentage of citizens on welfare, the cost of housing, and the scarcity of childcare for children under two.

On Dec. 27, Gilbert candidly gave her opinion of the County of Siskiyou’s ongoing labor negotiations with the Organized Employees of Siskiyou County. On her campaign Facebook page, she conveyed, “I stand with the Siskiyou County employees and their request for a livable wage. The County should be embarrassed to have [pay] so mediocre that some employees qualify for the aid they issue. I support a raise and benefits.”

Gilbert has headed a series of clean-ups at Yreka’s parks in the past and continues to make that effort a priority. She has multiple dates set for future clean-ups. Information about the community clean-ups and about Gilbert and her campaign is available on her Facebook page at facebook.com/CatherineGilbertYreka/.

“I believe in transparency and honesty,” Gilbert states on her page, adding, “If you have a question about me please feel free to contact me and ask.”

An article about Gilbert’s opponent, Nancy Ogren, will run in the Jan. 8 edition of the Siskiyou Daily News.