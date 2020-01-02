Recent plants and maybe another one coming soon at BVARA

Jim Matthews

www.OutdoorNewsService.com

The fish report is weekly. Its accuracy depends on marina operators, tackle shops, and local fishermen we contact. Anglers catching large fish should send the information to Outdoor News Service, P.O. Box 9007, San Bernardino, CA 92427, or telephone 909-887-3444, so it can be included in this report. E-Mail messages or fishing reports can also be posted to Jim Matthews at odwriter@verizon.net.

The fish report is copyrighted and any use or reposting of the report, or portions of the report, is prohibited without written permission.

JIM MATTHEWS'S PICKS OF THE WEEK

1. Apollo Park Lake received a trout plant Tuesday this week, and the bite been good since, but few anglers have braved the snow and cold to fish since the plant. The few who have found very good action on fish to three pounds, and a few limits have been posted. Top baits have been PowerBait or the small Drew's worms or Rat Tails (or similar baits). For more information on plants and events, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701. For fishing information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

2. Pyramid Lake has received big DFW trout plants three weeks in a row, and the bite has been very good around the marina. Snow and road closures kept everyone a way for the middle part of this week and pressure has been less than normal because of Christmas. The usual baits have been getting the fish, but the various small, scented trout plastic and jigs have been best. For an update on the bite, check with the Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express in Castaic at 661-251-8700.

3. The Kern River's trout bite has stayed very good with weekly plants going into some of the river sections each week (at least until this week). Light pressure the last couple of weeks and snow this week has kept the pressure light and fish have stockpiled. Good anglers are posted limits on salmon eggs, nightcrawlers, and SuperDupers in both the upper and lower river, and some bigger fish continue to show in the lower river. For an update on this bite, call Bob's Bait Bucket at 661-833-8657.

WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: Very light fishing pressure with very cold nights, so reports are far more scattered. There continues to be a pretty fair winter crappie bite around the marinas with fish running from half-pound up to nearly two pounds, mostly on small live minnows. There also continues to be a fair catfish bite on fish to six pounds on Triple S dip bait, clams, shad, sardines, chicken liver, all used with scent added. Many anglers are adding nightcrawlers to their cut baits to add motion. Best area has been near the dam. Only a few largemouth from deep water, and not bluegill, carp, or trout reports this week, although the DFW planted the lake two weeks ago. The lake elevation is 2,560.14 feet, which is down .18 feet from last week. This lake is at 30 percent full. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: Light fishing pressure, but the trout bite is fair to good in both the upper and lower river. While there have been no recent plants for over a week, the river has been steadily stocked since late fall, and there are good numbers of fish spread in the plant areas. Good anglers are still getting limits, and some bigger fish continue to show in the lower river. Salmon eggs, nightcrawlers, Roostertails and Blue Fox spinners, and SuperDupers are the best baits and lures. Ideal flows for fishermen in both the upper (395 cfs) and lower river (550 cfs). Fly-fishing action fair on the upper river from Kernville up to the Johnsondale Bridge and above, but very cold water conditions. The bass action in the lower river has also been slow to fair on nightcrawlers and small reaction baits. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: Light fishing pressure, but the striper bite has been fair to good with more and more keeper-sized 18 to 24-inch fish showing. The best action has been on minnows, blood worms, or Fluke- and Gitzit-type baits. The catfish bite is slow on cut baits and dip baits at most bridge crossings and weirs. Most fish on Triple S dip bait, mackerel, blood or lug worms, or chicken liver fished along the bottom. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: Overall very slow with almost no fishing pressure and no reports of carp, bluegill, or catfish.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: Slow action. While trout were stocked two and three weeks ago, but bite has slowed way down with only the occasional trout showing on Mice Tails, PowerBait (with garlic oil), gold spinners, Phoebes, or Kastmasters. Other species are very slow, too. Information Bob's Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: Dead for trout with no plant in over six weeks, and the lake is not slated to get DFW trout this week or next week. No fishing pressure this past week and very slow action on all other species, too.

TRUXTUN LAKE: Almost no fishing pressure and there have not been any carp, bass, or bluegill reported.

MING LAKE: Probably the best bet for Bakersfield trout anglers until more DFW plants arrive. While there were DFW plant two and three weeks ago, there are still quite a few holdover trout showing for anglers fishing Mice Tails, the mini jig-wax worm combo, PowerBait with garlic oil, or garlic nightcrawlers. Slow other species.

BRITE LAKE: DFW trout plant two and five weeks ago. Light pressure during the holidays, so still some trout showing on PowerBait with garlic oil, Power Worms, or Mice Tails. Other species are slow.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: The cold weather and holdover fish have kept the trout action pretty fair. Most recent plant was three weeks ago (and another could arrive this week or next), and some bigger trout have been reported, including fish at five and 11 pounds. The best action is on Mice Tails with a few fish on garlic nightcrawlers, PowerBait, and small trout jigs. Other bites are very slow with no bass, carp, crappie, or bluegill reported. Fishing information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: There was a DFW trout plant last week, and another went in four weeks ago. Overall slow fishing with little pressure, but a few bass continued to show on structure with plastics or jigs. No crappie, bluegll, or catfish reports. The lake level stayed at eight percent full this week. The lake elevation is 592.16 up 3.07 feet from last week. The lake is at 10 percent capacity. Information: Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KAWEAH LAKE: DFW trout plants last week and four weeks ago. The overall bite is still slow with very little fishing pressure, but some bass are showing on plastics and jigs in deeper water. No bluegill and catfish being reported. Lake elevation is currently 614.13 feet, up 2.33 feet from last week. The lake is at 16 percent capacity. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: Weekly 700-pound trout plants from Jess Ranch have kept the trout fishing pretty fair with some limits and some better quality fish reported each week. The best action has been on has been on PowerBait in rainbow garlic, chartreuse garlic, or salmon peach. Top spots have been along the north shore, the drain, and Finger Cove. Most of the trout are one to two pounds. Franco Hernandez, Pomona, landed a five-fish limit on white and orange PowerBait off the north shore. Lake information: 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: Trout bite is still slow to fair, but the cold weather is improving the action. Top action has been on PowerBait in salmon peach, garlic, and rainbow, nightcrawlers, and small trout jigs and other small trout lures. Best spots include the northern and eastern shores of lake 2 and the grassy point and western shore near the drain of lake 3. Other species very slow. For more information call (760)240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com.

MOJAVE NARROWS: The trout action has been fair with weekly 609-pound plants on Thursdays. The trout are from 1-8 to three pounds, and while no limits were reported, many anglers are getting one or two fish. The park is only open Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday. No DFW trout plants on the schedule yet. Information, call 760-245-2226.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: The trout bite has slowed way down with no recent plants, but the persistent anglers fishing the back side of the lake are still getting a few holdover fishing. Very light fishing pressure. PowerBait or the small Drew's worms or Rat Tails (or similar baits) have been the best bets. The carp action has slowed way down with the cold weather and light fishing pressure. For more information on plants and events, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): Almost no fishing pressure again this past week. Some anglers are still getting a few rainbows even though the lake has not been planted in some time. The bluegill and carp bites have slowed to nothing. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: The lake closed to fishing Sunday, Oct. 6 and will reopen to fishing on Feb. 2 for the trout season kickoff. The lake will be heavily planted before this year's opener. More details as the opening date gets closer. Call the Palmdale Fin & Feather Club for membership and fishing information at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

QUAIL LAKE: Cold and windy again much of this past week with very light fishing pressure and overall slow action. A few catfish are still showing at the outlet on fresh sardines, and that bait is also still getting an occasional striper. No reports on largemouth, catfsh, or bluegill this past week. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Hesperia to Quail Lake stretch): In spite of the cold weather, there has been a fair to good bite on small stripers with a few bigger fish from three to seven pounds. The west end of the valley (260th and 280th areas) have been better than the east end, but stripers are showing throughout. While many are under 12 inches, the bite on small white swimbaits has been pretty good. Also a few catfish throughout the aqueduct for anglers fishing the chicken liver and nightcrawler combination or with fresh sardines. The top action continues to be where the flow is slowed or eddys created at bends, road crossings, weirs, and siphons. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): No reports again over the past week.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: No reports again this week. The lake is normally open to walk-in fishing, but the Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: The trout bite has remained very consistent with limits still being reported. Most recent DFW plant was Dec. 20, but a lot of fish are still showing in Cleghorn, Miller, around the marina, and up into the channel on PowerBait in chartreuse and garlic, Trout Magnet jigs, or inflated nightcrawlers with garlic. Chris Gonzalez, Apple Valley, had a limit of five rainbows to three pounds on PowerBait. Trout plants have been about every two weeks this season, but they do not show on the DFW stocking list for this week or next week, but that could change. The bite on smaller stripers has continued pretty fair around the marina and the dam with some limits of fish to five pounds reported, mostly on anchovies, lug or blood worms, or nightcrawlers. David Duke, Highland, landed a limit of stripers fishing anchovies at the dam, with his top fish a five-pounder. Other species have been slow, with only an occasional report of a largemouth or catfish, and no panfish reports. Lake elevation is 3,338.64 feet, down five feet from last week. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Here's the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: Cold and clear conditions. The lake is iced over pretty solidly most days now, but not thick enough to be safe for ice fishing. There is some open water in exposed areas in the afternoons, and the best shore fishing has been near the dam. No fishing reports. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store's Facebook page.

GREGORY LAKE: No report available. Cold with snow on the ground, lots of morning ice. Most recent plants over a month ago. Lake and fishing information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the park's Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: Lake mostly iced over. No fishing reports. Ice fishing is not allowed or safe. The website is www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.

INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: Most recent DFW trout plant was two weeks, but the bite remains good thanks to bigger and more plants so far this year. The bite has been good around the main launch ramp on PowerBait, mini jigs, and Kastmasters with the fish averaging in the one-pound range and some bigger. A few stripers are showing in deeper water with spoons, ice jigs, or small shad swimbaits. Finding fish has been difficult. The largemouth and smallmouth action has been mostly in deeper water and with finesse-style baits. They also have been tough to locate, but when you find a school, the finesse baits or deep-diving jerk baits and weighted swimbaits have been getting a few fish. Catfish and bluegill bites are slow, and no crappie reports. The lake's elevation is 1,481.76, down 1.34 feet from last week. This is 78 percent of full pool. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: Good trout action thanks to plants two, three, and four weeks ago. Lots of limits still showing, mostly on PowerBait and trout plastics and jigs, or inflated garlic scented nightcrawlers. Top spots have been the marina area and the shorelines adjacent to the marina. The stripers bite has been slow with most of the action is for two to three pounders on cut baits in deeper water or for trollers or anglers spooning these deep fish. The largemouth and smallmouth bites both been fair with light pressure. Soft plastic, cranks, and small swimbaits have all been getting fish along most shorelines. Ryan McBride, Sylmar, caught and released 10 bass to five pounds fishing plastics on an Alabama rig. No reports on other species. The lake's elevation is 2,566.59 feet, up 1.23 feet from last week. This is 86 percent of full pool. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. Information: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

COLORADO RIVER

ARIZONA FISHING REPORTS: The Arizona Game and Fish Department compiles a weekly report for most waters in the state, including the Colorado Rivers. Anglers can read the report at this direct link: http://azgfd.net/artman/publish/FishingReport/.

FLOW INFORMATION: Reservoir elevation levels and flow releases for the entire lower Colorado River are available at this web site with information updated hourly: www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/hourly/rivops.html.

EASTERN SIERRA

Top Eastern Sierra fishing report web sites are: www.KensSport.com (Bridgeport region), www.TheTroutFly.com (Mammoth Lakes region), and www.SierraDrifters.com (Bishop and Mammoth Lakes region).

TROUT PLANTS

For trout plants statewide, you can visit the DFW's stocking page at https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FishPlants/.

This week's trout plants: In Inyo County, Diaz Lake is slated to get stocked.

OCEAN FISHING REPORT

For the most comprehensive and up-to-date ocean fishing available, go to www.976-TUNA.com.

YOUR FISHING REPORTS

Please feel free to send your freshwater or saltwater fishing reports and fishing photos to Jim Matthews, Outdoor News Service, at odwriter@verizon.net and the information will be included in the weekly report. If you have questions or comments, please call Matthews at 909-887-3444.

END