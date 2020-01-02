Gary Blaine Fitzgerald, Semper Fi. Survived by his wife, Toni Fitzgerald, stepsons Tracy Henderson and Christopher Henderson, and devoted friend Yvonne Van Dyck. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Gary Blaine Fitzgerald, Semper Fi. Survived by his wife, Toni Fitzgerald, stepsons Tracy Henderson and Christopher Henderson, and devoted friend Yvonne Van Dyck. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.