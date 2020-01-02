Longtime Big Springs resident Ronald Victor Hogan passed away on December 13, 2019 at Madrone Hospice in Yreka. He was 79 years old.

Ron was born on August 7, 1940 in Yreka to Victor and Kathryn Hogan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was an expert at making cabinets and curios, and took great pride in his work. He had many birdhouses around the house, and was always feeding the birds.

Ron is survived by his wife, Anita Hogan; three children, Kenneth Hogan, Kathleen Hogan and Lorronda Renaldo; two step-children, Shelley Rose and Michael Collier; a brother, Raymond Hogan; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Tracy Collier.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Big Springs Community Church. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner’s is assisting the family.