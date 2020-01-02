Andrew Parker became the first Taft Union High School student to serve as an FFA National Delegate.

Parker was selected at the 92nd Annual National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 28-November 2.

Andrew was one of 40 students selected by the California FFA Association to represent California at the National Convention. He spent the week attending committee meetings, workshops, and experiencing several inspirational speakers.

Andrew also took part in electing the new National FFA Officer team. Following the conference, the California Delegation traveled to Washington, DC and spent two and a half days touring the nation's capital.

Highlights of the trip were visiting Mt. Vernon, Capital Building, Ford's Theater and Arlington National Cemetery where the FFA placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.