Burglary arrest, theft investigation

10:24 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Third St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:34 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at La Salsa Fresh Grill, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:53 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:19 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Ash St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:37 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:48 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:05 Suspicious Person

Occurred at La Latino on Sixth St. Disposition: Completed.

7:30 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at First St/San Emidio St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:22 False Alarms 2001020013

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: False Alarm.

8:41 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:07 Theft under $50

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:40 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

10:30 Burglary - Business/Commercial

Officer initiated activity at B St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:09 False Alarms

Occurred at G&A Mini Mart on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

11:14 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks OK.

1:23 False Alarms

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: False Alarm.