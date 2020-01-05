The effects of cannabis on young minds is a very serious concern. I am disappointed to see it being used in a zoning squabble. My home is within 1,000 ft. of three cannabis dispensaries. I see no negative effects on my neighborhood. Kids don’t get pot from legal dispensaries or growing facilities. They get it from the underground market.

California voters elected to take the cannabis market out of the hands of criminals and to regulate it and tax it. Experts warn that local bans and over-regulation tend to drive the market back underground. I am not taking sides in the zoning dispute. I am very disappointed that the “I AM” foundation would exploit this issue as a tactic over zoning.

Peter Van Susteren

Mount Shasta