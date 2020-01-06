The Ridgecrest Planning Commission is holding a special meeting Wed. Jan 8 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall at 100 W. California Ave.

On the agenda is a site plan review for Mojave View Apartments, a 76-unit affordable housing project for families earning up to 60 percent of the median income for Kern County. The proposed project is located on 4.56 acres on the east side of North Norma Street approximately 665 feet north of West Las Flores Avenue. The agenda item also includes a discussion of a density bonus request to reduce the number of parking spaces from 189 to 108 provided.

Mojave View Apartments would have 32 two-bedroom units at 821 gross square feet each, 36 three-bedroom units at 1,022 gross square feet each and 8 four-bedroom units with 1,217 gross square feet each. The development would include three types of two-story residential buildings. Units would have an outdoor patio or balcony and storage space.

According to a staff report, the development would have a centrally located pool, playground, community center and half basketball court, and residents would have access to a picnic area and a community building. The plan includes an on-site resident manager living in a two-bedroom manager's unit.

If the planning commission approves the site plan review, the project will also require approvals from the Ridgecrest City Council, including a joint application for an Affordable Housing Sustainable Communities Grant (AHSC). Subject to grant approval, the council will also have to approve a land sale agreement. The project will also require a division of the city-owned parcel.

The general plan land use element limits units on a 4.56-acre project area to 64. The applicant is requesting approval of 76 units (including the manager's unit) under density bonuses (incentives and concessions) provisions of the zoning ordinance, which allows for a 25 percent density increase. In addition, the applicant is requesting to reduce the number of parking spaces from 189 required to 108 provided -- which works out to 1.42 parking spaces per unit.

If approved, the AHSC grant would include proposed city public works projects to benefit the surrounding neighborhood including bike paths, sidewalks and public transit facilities.