Taft Police investigating burglary at Acme Jewlery

Taft Police are following up on leads in their ongoing investigation into a burglary at a downtown business early Sunday.

The suspects worked quickly, smashing a window at the front of Acme Jewelry on the 400 block of Center Street and removing several thousand dollars worth of jewelry.

Sgt. Ray Buford said officers were notified of a burglar alarm at 2:32 a.m. and arrived a minute later, but the suspects were already gone.

Officers found a front display window was smashed to gain entry and then a display counter was shattered and the jewelry was taken.

After searching the store, officers then processed the scene for evidence and are following up on leads, Buford said.