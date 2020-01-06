For more than five decades, John Robb had been a staple in the Ridgecrest business community, operating Security Engineering from his storefront on West Ridgecrest Boulevard.

From locksmith and security systems to commercial fire suppression systems and gun sales, Robb’s business grew from what his parents founded as Robb Hardware Store in 1947.

This week, he and his wife Ursula, oversaw the dismantling of the last part of the business with the sale of the fire extinguisher and fire systems element.

The sale was done in large part due to Robb’s progressive Parkinson’s Disease, of which he was diagnosed more than 15 years ago.

Robb moved to Ridgecrest with his parents, Wilbur and Martha, in 1948 when he was 3 years old when they took over what used to be called Talbot Hardware Store on Ridgecrest Boulevard.

“It became Wilbur A. Robb Hardware Store,” said Ursala Robb during an interview Tuesday. “It was a place where you could buy Christmas presents and as a little kid John would wrap Christmas presents.”

According to Robb, his father “was the only locksmith in town.”

When his father died in 1966, Robb and his mother would take over his father’s store before Robb took over the main operations. It gradually transitioned into Security Engineering. Mother and son would continue to operate the business together until 1972, when Martha retried.

In addition to locksmithing, Robb would expand into fire extinguisher services in the 1970s. In 1978, he became the first business to service extinguishers in East Kern. At the time, Ridgecrest businesses had to travel 90 miles or wait for someone to visit the area to service extinguishers.

Robb also presided over a firearms business as part of Security Engineering but discontinued it in 2008 due to a number of things, including increasing state regulations.

“The state seems to have it out for guns,” he said.

Ursula noted that “John tried to hang on as long as he could even though he didn’t make any money, but it became too difficult.”

After he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, the process of selling off parts of the business. The locksmithing industry and security industry was sold off to A2Z Lock and Security, located next door.

Ursula noted that when her husband operated the locksmithing part, his staff was always present and dependable.

Greg Perry, a locksmith working for Robb from 1988 to 2007, noted the various elements Security Engineering contributed to the community.

“I met John in 1980 when I sold parts to him wholesale, and about seven years later he offered me a job,” Perry said Thursday.

It took a year but Perry signed on as a locksmith.

Perry described Robb as a generous supporter of the community, donating to the Ridgecrest Police Department and Kern County Fire Department.

“He did a lot of that behind the scenes … he didn’t want the accolades,” Perry said.

Perry, who left Security Engineering at the end of 2007 for a job aboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, noted that the business was a great place to work.

“John gave me a lot leeway,” Perry said. “I learned a lot from him and he paid for training courses I went to … He’s a great guy to work for, although a hard guy to work with.”

He added there are usually three ways to do things: the right way, the wrong way and the John Robb way.

“Most of the time his way exceeds the right way,” Perry said.

On the locksmithing side of the business, Perry said Security Engineering covered an area including Lake Isabella, East Kern County, the U.S. 395 corridor to the Nevada state line and Death Valley.

He added Robb’s focus while Perry worked there tended to be on fire systems.

“He did commercial kitchen fire suppression systems and fire extinguishers and was probably one of the best code experts on those areas in Eastern Kern,” Perry said. “He’s very good at being able to read codebooks and building codes.”

Perry added that Robb’s way of working differed from his own.

“He’s very capable of being self-taught while I prefer learning in a classroom,” Perry said. “A lot of kitchens or fire systems likely have John’s hands on them one way or another.”

Perry said it was sad to see the business being sold off bit by bit.

“They’re in the process of dismantling the empire as I call it,” Perry said.

Perry said that after he left, Robb’s other locksmith followed suit, leaving Security Engineering without locksmiths.

“That left John without a locksmith and his health was declining at that time so he sold off the locksmithing and security to A2Z,” Perry said.

Perry noted that during Robb’s days operating the alarm system element, a lot of burglars were caught.

“One story John always used to tell was that there was one guy who was a drug addict that broke into one of the veterinary hospitals and later got caught in a tree trying to inject himself with drugs he stole,” Perry said. “It turns out he was trying to inject himself with a euthanasia drug and Ridgecrest PD arrested him before he could.”

Of Security Engineering, Perry noted “That business is his whole life.” He added the reason why he transitioned to a career at China Lake was due to more stability and benefits.

“It wasn’t because I didn’t like working there … I would still be there if not for the number of benefits the base offers,” Perry said. “But John sat there at his desk one day and said ‘I’m going to die in this chair’ and I thought if he dies, what would I do for money and my life and how would I pick up the pieces of what he left.”

Perry also noted that Robb always seemed to enjoy a new challenge and contributed much to the community.

“John is and always will be a very good friend,” Perry said.