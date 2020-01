Burglary, theft investigations and resisting arrest

1:48 Theft under $50

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:36 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Urgent Care, E. North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

5:50 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Sunset Motel on Fourth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

5:32 Animal Control

Occurred at Church St/Rails To Trails. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

6:31 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at S. Fourth St/Supply Rw. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

7:44 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista St, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:02 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:06 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:15 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:21 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Ld And Service Co Inc on Supply Rw. Disposition: Completed.

8:34 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:55 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Sunset Motel, Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

9:19 Assist Stranded Motorist

Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Polk St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

9:24 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Pilgrim Av. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:52 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Domino's Pizza, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:04 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Hertz Equipment Center, Blackgold Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:13 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

10:46 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:20 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:23 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:50 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at A St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:23 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:19 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at W. Ash St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:30 Medical Aid

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Assisted.

2:32 Burglary - Business/Commercial

Occurred at Acme Jewelry on Center St. Disposition: Report Taken.

2:38 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.

5:14 Resisting Arrest

Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.