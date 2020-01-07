Friendly Antiques hit just after midnight Tuesday, two days after Acme Jewelry

Taft Police are investigating the second break-in to a downtown business in three days.

Someone shattered a display window at Friendly Antiques just after midnight Tuesday to enter the store, damaging several items and stealing others.

The owners were totaling up the damage to report it to investigating officers, Taft Police Lt. Pete Aranda said.

The break-in was reported at 12:15 a.m. and by the time officers arrived the suspect or suspects were gone, Aranda said.

The owners responded to the scene and confirmed that items had been taken and later said other items were damaged in the break-in.

Early Sunday morning, someone broke in the front window of Acme Jewelry and stole numerous items.