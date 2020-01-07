Noerr gets leadership honors; Transit Center and new Westside Family Healthcare Clinic also recognized

The City of Taft, Mayor Dave Noerr and The West Side Health Care District have received Kern Council of Governments Regional Awards of Merit.

Noerr received the prestigious Darrell Hildebrand Award for Distinguished Leadership Award.

The City was honored with a transportation award for its new transit center-banquet facility and the Health Care District received a community involvement award for its new and expanded 12,800 square foot West Side Family Health Care Clinic, which is scheduled to open next month.

The annual awards recognize individuals, community organizations and public officials "who have made, and are still making, significant contributions to this region’s quality of life."

Noerr is a four-term Taft City Councilman who is serving his third term as mayor and he also serves as a spokesman for both the community and the local oil industry.

Taft's transit facility, built with $1.4 million in grant funds administered by KernCOG and an additional $1 million from City reserves to add the banquet facility, named the Oildorado Room, was built next to the Oilworker Monument and is designed to help spur growth along the Rails to Trails Development.

The Health Care District's new clinic is going to more than double the number of treatment and procedure rooms from the current building.

Other award winners include Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden and Chief of Police Jed McLaughlin for their leadership during the July 2019 Ridgecrest Earthquakes.

The awards will be presented on March 5 at the 29th annual Annual Regional Awards Program at Seven Oaks County Club.

The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $55 per person for a two-entree buffet dinner.

Reservations and payment are due by noon Monday, March 2, 2020, by calling 661-635-2903 or emailing vmcculloch@kerncog.org. No money will be accepted at the door.