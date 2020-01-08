Customers will have to use nearest branch in Bakersfield

Chase Bank is closing its Taft Branch, leaving the community with only two full-service banks and a credit union.

Chase notified its customers by letter in late December that the bank at Fourth and Kern would close on March 17.

Chase customers in Taft will then have to use the closest branch located at 5277 Gosford Road in Bakersfield.

A Chase automated teller machine will remain at the location.

It is the biggest bank closing in Taft since Bank of America closed its downtown branch 20 years ago.

Bank of America moved to a smaller customer service center in Albertsons and eventually closed it in 2016.

Taft residents who want a full-service financial institution have three choices now -- Safe 1 Credit Union in the Albertsons Shopping Center, United Security Bank at Kern and Cascade Place and WestAmerica Bank on the 800 block of Center Street.