1957 – 2019

David A. Chavez, 62 of Lone Pine CA. died December 20, 2019. He was born February 23, 1957, to Antonio and Rosa Chavez.

David is survived by Nancy his loving & dedicated wife of 36 years.

Also surviving David is his son David and wife Stacey, Mother Rosa Roark, Brother’s Tony Chavez, Dean Chavez and wife Yolanda, John Mcguire and wife Piper, Sister’s Rosalie Zamora and husband Tom, Tammy Truitt. Uncles Jimmy Chavez, Manuel Castro and wife Linda,

Aunt Ruby Ensminger and Friend Jimbo Huerta and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

David’s father Antonio Chavez and sister Candy Honey preceded him in death.

David was a long-time resident of Lone Pine. He was employed at Coso Geothermal operating plant as a mechanic for 28 years.

David enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He loved being with his family and friends and living in the Owens Valley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on January 18, 2020. The location will be Mt. Whitney golf club.

David will be missed for his love of family and friends, his humor and his infectious personality.