Dinner is Jan. 23 and costs $20. New members, sponsors also wanted

The Fort Preservation Society is holding its annual “Friends of the Fort” membership drive and dinner.

The activities culminate on Thursday, Jan. 23 with the event starting with a social hour and music at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.

Dinner tickets are just $20 each and reservations can be made by mail, phone or in person at the Fort Preservation Society office at the Historic Fort.

Call 765-7371 for reservations and information.

The Fort is supported by donations and individuals and business can support the Fort through a variety of sponsorships.

For businesses, there are several levels, including a Diamond Corporate Sponsorship for a $25,000 donation, Platinum Corporate Sponsorship for $10,000, Gold for $5,000, Silver for $2,500 and Bronze for $1,000.

For individuals and families, a Sutter's Club is $500, Mother Lode (for businesses) s $250, Golden Memorial is $150, Gold Rush sustaining membership is $75, Gold Nugget family is $25, and the Prospector for individuals is $15.

All donations are tax deductible.

Make checks out to the Fort Preservation Society.