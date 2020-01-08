Joseph Raymond Walker, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2019 in Ridgecrest, California.

Joe -- or “Joey,” as he was known to many long-time friends -- was born November 15, 1963, in Banning, California to Jim and Leona Walker. He spent his entire childhood in Ridgecrest, graduating in 1982. From a young age, Joe loved bikes, dirtbikes, and motorcycles, drawing and painting, hunting and fishing, and racing. His dad instilled in him a life-long love affair with cars, particularly hot rods and muscle cars. There was nothing better, as far as Joe was concerned, than drinking a beer while puttering around his garage... preferably with a buddy close by. He owned many cars over the years, his favorites being Cudas and Roadrunners. He was a member of the local Dust Devils, regularly competing in drag racing at the old Inyokern track, and later, traveling with friends to race at other tracks out of town.

After a few years in Arizona, Nevada, and then graduating from drafting school, Joe returned to work as a CAD drafter at China Lake. However, after a few years, his passion for “wrenching” pulled him back in. He became an ASE certified mechanic and worked for several local car dealerships, even being recognized by the President of Ford-Lincoln-Mercury for finding an issue resulting in a national recall. Over the years, Joe both co-owned and owned several shops in Mojave and Ridgecrest. From there, he worked as the only mechanic at Liberty Ambulance, maintaining the ambulances and eventually repainting the entire fleet. After that, he worked on the base in Transportation, once again maintaining the emergency vehicles. In 2008, Joe became an Engineering Technician; first as a contractor, and later, a civilian. He worked at Salt Wells doing testing, and he and his coworker-turned-dear-friend, Tom Hatch, were quite the pair. They had more fun on the job than most have anywhere! Finally, four years ago, Joe was picked up as a civilian and worked for the Applied Manufacturing Technology Division. He made many close friends -- once again -- who loved, encouraged, and supported him throughout his severe back pain issues, recent heart surgeries, and up through his final day of work on New Year’s Eve.

More than anything, though, Joe’s love was for his family. Back in February 1998, his best friend, Gary Snyder and wife Barbara introduced him to Susan (Bethke) and her 2-year-old son, Chad. On August 29, 1998, they became a family--marrying in Lake Tahoe, California. Joe had a new little buddy who wanted to imitate everything he did; Chad loved donning a plastic tool belt and working on his Little Tikes coupe “just like Daddy Joe.” On August 27, 1999, they welcomed a baby girl, Erin, to the family. Joe and Susan often laughed about how he’d gone from a bachelor at the start of 1998, to being married, with a toddler, and one on the way in 11 months’ time. Fate was the only explanation for it all.

Over the years, Joe did all of the “dad” things, and then some: teaching his kids to fish and appreciate the outdoors; to appreciate cars; going on many trips to Disneyland, Legoland, Sea World, the zoo, museums, a Disney cruise, and many summer trips to Ventura; riding quads in the desert; coaching Chad’s baseball team; teaching Erin how to do things like change a tire, or Chad, to winterize a swamp cooler; and, last but not least, even winning a “Spirit Stick” at one of

Erin’s cheerleading competitions. (It’s possible his wife has never fully recovered from the embarrassment surrounding that coveted win.) He had delicious dinners ready and waiting nearly every night for 20 years, and his love of grilling on his barbeque was certainly unsurpassed. Joe and Susan remained close to Chad’s other set of parents, Doug and Wendy Bethke, and were successful in co-parenting -- sitting together at all of the soccer, baseball, and basketball games over the years, having family portraits taken together, and celebrating special occasions as one family.

Joe had warmth, charm, and seemed to connect with everyone who was lucky enough to cross his path. His smile lit up the world. He had many friends whom he loved dearly, and who loved him in return. He was a great listener, an amazing story-teller, and just as upbeat at home as in public. His stories were rarely brief but always entertaining. He and Susan never ran out of things to talk about, and one of their favorite past-times with friends was telling stories together (usually with Susan interrupting and/or correcting him). Joe had the patience of a Saint.

Joe leaves behind his grandmother, Mabel Lee; mother, Leona Walker; sister, Susan (Steve) Marcellino; wife of 21 years, Susan Walker; son, Chad Bethke (Jewelie); daughter, Erin Walker (Eddie); beloved yellow lab, Jasmine; nephew, Garrett (Colleen) Bruce and their children, Aiden and Morwynn; and nephew, Ryan (Lauryn) Hiser. Joe also leaves behind his “honorary” daughter, Grace Jenkins, who is currently serving in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his loving father, Jimmie Dean Walker.

A memorial service will be held 10:00am on January 18 at Crossroads Church.

While Joe’s beliefs were quite personal to him, he did share these lyrics he had recently written:

I heard God say to me Stop your foolish and selfish ways Pray to Me and be saved

Help thy brother and sister, too Make every day worth living to

I heard God say to me Stop your foolish and selfish ways Let the sick start to heal Let the mean start to feel

I heard the Lord say to me Love thy neighbor and fellow man And God will save them from their sins

I heard God say this to me.