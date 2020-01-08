Lawrence “Larry” Byrd Jr., 52-year Ridgecrest resident and a Korean War Veteran, passed away Saturday, November 30th in Ridgecrest, CA, at the age of 86.

He was born in 1933 to Dorothy McNeal and Lawrence Byrd Sr., in Los Angeles, CA. He attended the San Gabriel Mission School for his elementary years, graduating in 1951 from James Lick High School, San Jose, CA.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in March 1952. Squadron service included VMF(N)-513, at K6, Pyeongtaek, Korea; VMR-253 at Itami, Japan; VMR-352 at El Toro, California. He served both as a Flight Radio Operator and Radio-Radar Tech “A”. Commendations included the United Nations Service Medal for Korea; the Korean Service Medal; a Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation; a Presidential Unit Citation and the National Defense Service Medal. His active duty ended in 1956, with the rank of Sergeant.

In January 1959 Lawrence met Aida Ramos, marrying in August 1959. Their 58 year marriage included stops in Alaska and San Jose, CA, before settling in Ridgecrest in 1967.

Larry is survived by daughters Teri Bachman (Tim), Laurie Wagner (Ralph), Roberta and Darlene McGonagle (Mike); sons Larry, Joe (Kathy), Andrew (Deonne) and Gene. He is also survived by his brother Baron Byrd.

Larry had 20 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by wife Aida, his parents Dorothy (Morgan), Douglas Morgan and Lawrence Sr.; sisters Maryann “Bernice” Byrd and Betty Harris; brothers Malcolm Byrd, Douglas Morgan, Michael Morgan, James “Littleman” Morgan and grandson Robert Hammon.

Larry retired in 1990 after many years as a Supervisory Electronics Technician with the Naval Weapons Center, Hughes Aircraft Company and the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA). Larry coached many years in both IWV Youth Football and China Lake Little League. He was also active at his local VFW Post 4084. In 1980, Larry served as a delegate to the NAACP National Convention in Miami, Florida.

No services were held, but a Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, January 12th, 2020 in Santa Clarita, California.