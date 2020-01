Missing person report, burglary on Center

7:06 Animal Control Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup. 8:09 Animal Control Occurred at A St/Hillard St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. 8:29 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 8:40 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made. 9:59 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at 7-11, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 10:09 Possession Paraphenelia

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made. 11:00 Trespassing Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Report Taken. 11:09 False Alarms Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: False Alarm. 11:10 Annoying Phone Calls

Occurred on Bell Av. . Disposition: Completed. 11:53 Animal Control Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. 12:42 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed. 1:33 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at U.s. Post Office, North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed. 1:54 Animal Control Occurred on A St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed. 2:23 Traffic Stop Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written). 3:00 Animal Control Occurred on Bell Av. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Report Taken. 3:08 Trespassing Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed. 3:33 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 3:37 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok. 3:53 Missing Person - Adult Occurred on Taylor St. . Disposition: Report Taken. 4:05 Animal Control Officer initiated activity at Bell Av, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written). 4:46 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Lassen Av. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Unable to Locate. 7:10 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Commerce Wy, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok. 7:35 Threatened Offense

Occurred on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken. 20:11 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed. 20:23 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at 7-11, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed. 8:27 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 8:49 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed. 9:10 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at E. Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed. 9:40 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Madison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed. 12:15 Burglary - Business/Commercial

Occurred at Friendly Antiques on Center St. . Disposition: Report Taken. 12:46 Traffic Stop Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written). 2:19 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at McDonalds, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 2:21 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Philippine St. . Disposition: Outside Assist. 5:33 No Contact

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed. 5:37 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Polk St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.