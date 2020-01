Domestic violence, warrant arrest

8:08 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Ten Percent Firearms on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken

8:50 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Artz Liquor & Deli on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:01 Traffic Accident - Private Property

Occurred at Subway Sandwich on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:44 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:15 Animal Control Occurred at Third St/Rails To Trails.

Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:15 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Jackson's Auto Repair, Third St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:24 Code Enforcement Officer initiated activity at S. Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:47 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Clark's Tire And Auto, North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:22 Domestic Violence – Hands/Feet

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Report Taken.

1:02 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at West Kern Water District, Kern St, Taft.

Disposition: Completed.

1:32 Follow Up Investigation Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:48 Suspicious Circumstances Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:38 Follow Up Investigation Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:56 Animal Control Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:24 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

4:07 Suspicious Circumstances Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:29 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:00 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Church St/Ranier Av. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

7:58 Trespassing Occurred on Fifth St.

Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:56 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:36 Follow Up Investigation Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

10:24 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Safe 1 Credit Union on W. Kern St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

11:04 Civil Matter

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:16 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft.Disposition: Completed.

11:34 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated

Occurred on Warren St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

11:35 False Alarms

Occurred at Moose Lodge on N. Tenth St. Disposition: False Alarm

12:14 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:09 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

1:57 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:10 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Rails To Trails, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:28 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Ash St, Ford City. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:31 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Finley Dr, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:46 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

3:34 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

5:44 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.