Fairchild OB nurses Sarah Moore, RN Maria Foster, RN and Kathy Beeler, RN welcomed new mom Brittany Ruf and the hospital’s first baby of the year, Torin Antonio Cobarubias to Fairchild Medical Center and the Yreka community. Torin arrived on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 8:20 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

It is a tradition at Fairchild Medical Center to welcome our first baby of the year with a diaper bag full of baby items courtesy of the hospital and the Fairchild Medical Center Foundation. Each newborn also goes home with a Fairchild onesie and a Books for Babies bag of books and items for baby and family provided by the Fairchild Medical Center Auxiliary.