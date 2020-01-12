Six students from MSHS, eight from WHS and 10 from Golden Eagle participated in the challenge. In total, 89 students from schools across northern and central California took part in the event Sept. 25-28.

Students from Mount Shasta, Weed and Golden Eagle high schools participated in the recent Shasta Forestry Challenge at Mountain Meadows Camp, east of Shingletown.

One of the highlights for this year was the opportunity for students to collect data on a 120-acre parcel of mixed conifer forest owned by Shasta Forest Timberlands and managed by W.M. Beaty & Associates, according to a press release. Using a computer program called Visual Forester Professional, students were able to visually model various management options and recommend a path forward. During the challenge, teams of students also completed a field test to assess their technical forestry knowledge and data collecting skills.

“This is always an incredible learning experience,” said Mount Shasta High School teacher Donna Chapman.

Elliott Hamann, a junior at MSHS, said the experience “opened my eyes to what forestry is and how it is so important in keeping our forests healthy.”

“The Forestry Challenge is an excellent, hands-on opportunity for students to learn about forestry and future job and college opportunities,” said Golden Eagle Charter School teacher Pamela Price.

“This is always a great hands-on learning experience,” added Weed High School teacher Rebekah Sluss.

WHS junior Maria Poindexter said she enjoyed learning to use the forestry tools and making new friends.

Six students from MSHS, eight from WHS and 10 from Golden Eagle participated in the challenge. In total, 89 students from schools across northern and central California took part in the event Sept. 25-28.