For providing “extraordinary care above and beyond the human kindness (she) shows every day,” Mercy Mt. Shasta Med/Surg RN Trish Osborn was honored this week with the hospital’s DAISY Award.

The patient that nominated Trish for the award said, “At first I thought she was sent to be my nurse because of the situation that landed me here, when in fact it was destiny that put her in my room.”

Staff throughout the hospital celebrated Osborn’s award feasting on Cinnabons that were delivered by nursing leadership.

About the DAISY Award

In late 1999, at the age of 33, Patrick Barnes awoke with some blood blisters in his mouth. Having survived Hodgkins Disease twice, he was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with the auto-immune disease, ITP (Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura). Pat and his wife, Tena, had just had their first child two months before he became sick. Tena came up with the acronym, DAISY, standing for diseases attacking the immune system, and we filed our papers to become a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

Cinnabon was Pat’s favorite treat!

For more information, go to www.daisyfoundation.org/daisy-award