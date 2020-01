DUI arrest, investigations

8:44 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Artz Liquor & Deli, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

9:31 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Friendly Antiques on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

11:17 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

2:08 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

18:06 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:29 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Napa Auto Parts, Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:38 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:38 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:42 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Ash St/N. Lincoln St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:34 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft.Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:41 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at OT Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.