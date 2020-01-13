The Indian Wells Valley Water District board of directors meets Monday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the water district’s board room, 500 W. Ridgecrest Blvd.

The board plans to accept the dedication of a second-phase water facility constructed by IWV Construction. According to a staff report, the facility is worth $51,140 and covers 13 parcels on San Michele Place and Terra Bella Place.

The board will also receive an update on disability access compliance upgrades related to the district’s bulk water station.

Some bulk water haulers have brought up the issue that the upgraded station has become inaccessible. Last fall, businessman and bulk water hauler Ryan Smith drove home the point that as a wheelchair-bound customer, he has had to make costly modifications to his truck and water trailer; the upgrades, including pavement offset, made it difficult to access.

According to a staff report, a committee has reviewed estimates on two options that will bring the station up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The first option is to upgrade the current site at a cost of approximately $115,000 or move the bulk station to the District yard at a cost of approximately $140,000.

The staff recommendation moving the station to the district yard due to the advantages of site connectivity, security, and proximity of staff to assist customers. The committee did not make a recommendation, instead deferring discussion with the full board.

The board will also discuss the upcoming Jan. 16 IWV Groundwater Authority public hearing to adopt the groundwater sustainability plan.

The plan will provide a roadmap to bring the IWV groundwater basin into sustainability by 2040. That includes reducing pumping of the basin to a safe yield of 7,650 acre-feet per year, with the goal to offset any additional need through imported and alternative water sources.

California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act requires that local agencies like the IWVGA implement a plan for basins that are in critical overdraft. The current estimate is that water users pump at least 26,000 acre-feet per year when compared against the average natural recharge, estimated at the 7,650 acre-foot mark.

The draft GSP will include allocations for different agencies and pumpers in the basin, including the water district, the Navy, small well owners and well co-op groups, and the Inyokern and Trona water companies.

Agriculture stakeholders, however, face steeper challenges. Under the current plan, farmers can expect to be assigned part of a 46,000 acre-foot “block” of water. Once that amount has been pumped, they will either need to cut off pumping or pay an “augmentation fee” that will go toward future imported water infrastructure.

Searles Valley Minerals will likely face the requirement to obtain imported water at an unknown cost beyond the allocation they get under the GSP.

Attorneys for both Searles Valley Minerals and for Meadowbrook Dairy, one of the basin’s largest and oldest agriculture businesses, have voiced concern about the impact reduced water will have on the basin’s economy.

On top of that, lawsuits are already expected, with Kern County First District Supervisor Mick Gleason, who sits on the IWVGA board, noting that the groundwater authority will need to prepare a war trust for future litigation.

Other unknowns include how much water will cost going forward. Imported water project infrastructure could run from $55 million (if imported through the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s aqueduct) or $177 million (if the option to build a pipeline from California City is selected). On top of that are annual operations and maintenance costs and the cost of actual water.

Some residents have commented it could cost residents at least $1,000 annually for water. While the groundwater authority has received a state grant and imposed a pumping fee on major pumpers, the revenue only pays for the GSP development.

Post-GSP development fees are still unknown.

According to Steve Johnson, the IWVGA water resources manager and president of Stetson Engineers (the company tasked with GSP development), the plan intends to be a living document that will be revised as more information becomes available. The idea is to revisit the plan every five years and see if the IWVGA is on target to meet its 2040 goals.

The IWVGA meeting is scheduled for Jan. 16 at Ridgecrest City Hall council chambers, 100 W. California Ave.