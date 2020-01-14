Defendant was being interviewed in connection with unrelated case when police arrested him

A Taft man is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded no contest to burglary in connection with a break in on Christmas Day at a Taft auto parts store.

Zeus Arceneaux will be sentenced on Feb. 10.

He was arrested on the 700 block of B Street on Jan 2 and entered the plea on Monday at a pretrial hearing.

Taft Police Lt. Pete Aranda said Arceneaux, 29, was actually being interviewed about an unrelated shoplifting case when officers developed probable cause to arrest him in connection with the break-in at the Napa Auto Parts Store on the 500 block of Main Street on Dec. 25.

Aranda said officers were investigating a theft from the Family Dollar Store that had occurred a short time earlier when the contacted Arceneaux.

He is being held on $50,000 bail in the Kern County Sheriff's Lerdo pre-trial facility and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 2.