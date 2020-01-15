1959-2019

Brian Michael Schorr passed away at home in San Diego, CA on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born in Malta, Italy on August 4, 1959. At the time of his death he was a resident of San Diego, CA. He was a 1977 graduate of Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, CA. Brian served in the security field of the U.S. Air Force from 1978-1981. After his discharge, Brian worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a Prison Guard for four years. He then took a job with the Department of Defense working for Raytheon for 20 years. He medically retired in Washington State where he lived for eight years before moving to Pahrump, NV. While in retirement, Brian fulfilled his lifelong dream of getting his Bachelor’s Degree. He graduated with a B.A. in Education with a focus in Special Education. He was unable to utilize his degree to teach due to his declining health. Brian lived with his wife, Heidi, in Pahrump for five years until finally settling in San Diego with his daughter the last few months of his life.

Brian is survived by his wife of 41 years, Heidi J. Schorr; daughter, Dr. Bobbie J. Schorr-Way (Stephen) of San Diego, CA; son, John M. Schorr II (Michele) of Smokey Point, WA; sister, Connie S. Conway (Gary) of Birchwood, TN; step-brothers, Kenneth W. Reed (Kim) & Michael S. Reed & step-mother, Janice M. Schorr of Ridgecrest, CA. He leaves behind many other relatives and friends. He will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.

He had four grandchildren: Natalie Schorr, Brandy Schorr, Jessica Williams & Christian Peck & one great-granddaughter, Adeline.

He was preceded in death by his parents Virginia E. Schorr, and John M. Schorr; brother, Randy C. Schorr and nephew, Randy C. Schorr II.

A funeral service will be held at the Miramar National Cemetery on Friday, January 17th at 9:30 a.m. with a reception following at 11 a.m.