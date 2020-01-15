Robert “Bob” Charles Harryman passed away in his home in Dunsmuir on January 9, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer. He was known for his sense of humor and passion for working on old cars and trucks.

Bob was born on March 5, 1947 in Baltimore, but grew up and went to high school in Ukiah, California. After graduating, he was in the Marine and Army reserves before becoming a railroader. He worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad from 1971 to 1992 as a brakeman and conductor. In 1986 he moved to Dunsmuir where he has happily enjoyed the river, camping, working in his shop, and being a handyman.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pam of 48 years; his mother Margaret; son Rob (Cristin); grandsons Hunter and Nathan Harryman, and Zachary DeHeart; brothers Tom (Sue), and Ted; and a wonderful extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Charlie and daughter, Molly Ulrey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Mt. Shasta Hospice. The family will be doing a private service at a later date.