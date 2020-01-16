McCarthy calls it "a political stunt"

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the Trump Administration's decision to open public lands in eight counties in California’s Central Valley and Central Coast to drilling and fracking, including one by California Attorney general Xavier Bacerra on behalf of the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Air Resources Board, California Fish and Wildlife, and California Department of Water Resources joined the lawsuit filed against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, challenging the agency on the grounds that environmental and public health impacts of the project were not adequately considered

Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Assemblyman Vince Fong, whose districts encompass Kern County's oilfields, said Friday the lawsuits are wrong.

McCarthy released a statement Friday after Bacerra announced the state lawsuit.

"The state’s decision to once again sue the Trump Administration – this time by refusing to accept the BLM’s science-based analysis – is another political stunt that will adversely impact the people who call California home," McCarthy said. "The oil and gas industry annually contribute over 350,000 jobs to California’s economy, many of which come from the Central Valley and Kern County. Our citizens already pay exorbitant amounts at the pump, and today’s announcement will block responsible energy development, making California an even more expensive place to live. Rather than following science as the BLM did, the California Attorney General has decided to pursue litigation that will only make our state more reliant on foreign crude oil and destroy even more well-paying oilfield jobs across our communities.”

Fong also objected to the legal moves and blamed Newsom.

"Again, the Governor continues to take California in the wrong direction," the assemblyman said. "Everyday Californians continue to be harmed by the lack of sensible and commonsense energy policies in Sacramento. It is unfortunate that there seems to be more focus on making political statements instead of helping Californians get affordable and reliable energy. Producing energy in California by Californians would reduce our dependence on foreign oil, strengthen our economy, create jobs, and better power our state.”