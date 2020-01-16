It was a night for passionate rhetoric at the Ridgecrest City Council Wednesday. First casino supporters and opponents alike spoke up with intensity prior to a closed session featuring two casino-related items on the agenda. Then, after an announcement from City Attorney Keith Lemieux that no action was taken on the items, Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens surprised everyone with an emotional speech in which she seemed to hint that the project was moving forward against her will.

After speaking, Stephens left the meeting to celebrate her youngest daughter's birthday. Stephens did not mention the word casino, but given her long-standing outspoken opposition to the project, many felt she was hinting that discussions in closed session were moving toward finalizing the casino land sale and getting the project underway. (See her comments in their entirety below.)

Council members are forbidden by law from commenting on closed session discussions. Lemieux is allowed only to announce reportable actions, which he does during the city attorney's report.

Closed session commentary: casino pros and cons

It all started at 5 p.m., with council's closed session. Two closed session agenda items related to the Timbisha Shoshone casino project: property sale negotiations with Global Investment Enterprise Ridgecrest LLC over "price and terms of payment" and another item regarding pending litigation between the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe and the city of Ridgecrest. There was also a third consent calendar item regarding other anticipated litigation.

Several concerned citizens, both for and against the casino, showed up at 5 to offer public comment prior to the closed session.

Speaking out in favor of the casino project were Scott Miller, Stephen Birdwell, former mayor and council member Steve Morgan, Doris Hobson, Stacy Jackson and Joe Shermer.

Opponents speaking out included Pastor Lyn Whitcomb, Dave Matthews, Mike Neel and Marilyn Neel.

Ron Porter also spoke up, claiming that the closed session item was improperly noticed on the closed session agenda.

Birdwell: 'Go for it. Just approve it.'

Casino supporters offered their views.

Miller reminded council of the signed municipal agreement between the city and the tribe.

Birdwell said that religious discussions did not belong in council chambers.

"We build places of worship for a reason, that's where they belong. This is a house of state. We should keep those two separate," he said.

"Go for it. Just approve it," Birdwell added.

Former Ridgecrest Mayor and Councilman Steve Morgan gave a long and articulate speech, bringing up points not previously mentioned and urging council to approve the deal.

Morgan described the current decision as "a property right issue." The parcel intended for the casino project is jointly owned by the city and private parties. Morgan added that the former RDA properties were supposed to be sold as soon as possible and "the property owners always had the ability to find their own buyer, which they have done."

Morgan also urged council to make good and not renege on their previous agreement to purchase the property.

Morgan noted that the land sale and casino project stand to benefit the city's general fund and may be helpful in attracting more tourists to the area for longer stays, as well as diversifying the economy.

Morgan also mentioned the land acquisition approval letter from the Department of the Interior which was mysteriously missing between Sept. 27, 2018 (when it was signed) and June 3, 2019 (when the tribe received it). The delay allowed the city council to vote to terminate the land sale in December 2018 after the project had been approved -- unknown to the tribe at the time. In other words, had the approval letter been received in a timely manner, council would presumably would not have had the chance to terminate escrow on the land sale.

Morgan also vowed to submit a Freedom of Information Act request to discover the costs of the entire litigation process.

"I believe the citizens deserve to know how much you have spent on this matter," Morgan said.

Stacy Jackson spoke up in favor of the project, noting that it might work well with the influx of cash and workers expected to repair earthquake damage to the base.

"The downside of not going forward with the casino is of course the litigation," Jackson said. "The only reason we are in this position is the chicanery that went on in Washington DC with that letter that was not forwarded."

Joe Shermer also spoke up in favor of the casino, noting that the city could use more funds to maintain and bring in more street lights to areas such as Ridgecrest Heights.

Doris Hobson, who said she lives in the county, asked "Why in the world is the city council telling me what I can do?" adding that the city should not tell her where to spend her money and "have fun."

"I hope and pray to God that you vote yes," Hobson concluded.

Whitcomb: 'Casino gambling undermines good morals.'

Cornerstone Bible Church Pastor Lyn Whitcomb spoke up again opposing the project and handed out a letter he said represents 16 local ministers all of whom oppose having a casino in Ridgecrest.

"We continue to encourage the city council to oppose it, to be steadfast against it," Whitcomb said.

He said that "casino gambling undermines good morals" and "produces harmful moral and economic consequences" and increases in substance abuse.

Dave Matthews spoke up against the project.

"There is no way that we should have any entity whatsoever at the front gate of the Naval Weapons Center that has sovereign nation status," Matthews said. "it's not just a city issue. You should have taken a valley-wide election somehow, so vote against it and put it to sleep."

Mike Neel argued that the cost to the city of having to defend against one or more lawsuits for backing out of the casino deal was a "non-issue."

He added, "if the city wants it to happen they will spend the money."

Marilyn Neel also spoke up, arguing the city should back out of the deal for moral reasons.

"We have already heard very clearly and anyone who has been awake at all during these last three years. Regardless of whether it's one life or many lives, there will be harm, there will be hurt to people's lives," she said.

Marilyn Neel echoed her husband's view, saying "we're not really concerned about the cost of some lawsuit."

She compared those fighting the casino to the founding fathers of the United States.

"Are you willing to sacrifice to protect Ridgecrest to protect your families, your neighbors? One thing [the founding fathers] didn't give up, was they did not give up their integrity and their courage. They stood up not just against a developer or a tribe or some piddly law, they stood up against the crown of England. Are you willing to stand up and say 'no, enough's enough?' So what if we have a lawsuit?"

Ron Porter also spoke up. Apparently responding to Birdwell's comment he said, "separation of church and state -- it doesn't exit. This country was founded on basic Judeo-Christian principles."

Porter also objected to what he claimed was improper notification on the closed session agenda and gave his opinion that the tribe did not have standing to bring a lawsuit.

In all, public comment prior to the closed session took up more than half an hour. Mayor Peggy Breeden initially said she wanted to try to start the regular meeting on time at 6 p.m., but it got underway around 6:30 p.m.

Most or all of those offering public comment prior to closed session stuck around for the regular meeting. When Lemieux took to the dais to offer the city attorney's report about closed session, there was an air of expectation in the room.

Stephens: 'A very sad night for Ridgecrest'

After Lemieux announced that the closed session had yielded no reportable action, it seemed both casino supporter and opponents would have to wait awhile longer before learning the fate of the project.

Then a tearful Stephens spoke up during council announcements.

Although she did not mention the casino by name, her brief passionate speech seemed to refer to the project.

"So tonight is a very sad night for Ridgecrest," she said. "Many decisions being made this evening are based on one thing: the love of money. Which as the saying goes is the root of evil. The decisions being made are ones that will destroy lives and families. The future of Ridgecrest has been marred and taken in the opposite direction of attracting and retaining families for the base. I personally ran [for council] on quality of life and families. My voice has been silenced. I am confident that I have fought the good fight. Today it's my youngest daughter's fifth birthday. So for the rest of the evening, I am going to go celebrate my beautiful daughter's fifth birthday with her. Good night."

After she finished, Stephens stood up and left the dais to scattered applause.

Because of Stephens long-time passionate opposition to the casino project, many have interpreted her words to mean that closed session discussions are moving in the direction of finalizing the land sale and finishing the project.

Casino developer Nigel White could not be reached for comment as of Thursday afternoon.

The Daily Independent will continue to report on this story as it unfolds.

The council meeting in its entirety can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxaFqi2OlCQ

Note: this story was edited to reflect that Stephens comments took place during council announcements.