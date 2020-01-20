"What you see is what you get with me," artist Becky Olvera Schultz said with a laugh. Schultz was speaking at her art opening at the Maturango Museum last Friday. A full room had turned out to hear Schultz speak about her exhibit "Native Visions of the Americas."

Anyone who knows anything about me knows I love art, so it is always a treat when I get to cover a local art exhibit and write about artists. Most recently I joined a large crowd for the Schultz's opening and had a great time. Schultz's art is stunning and she is a lively, engaging and -- yes -- straightforward conversationalist.

Schultz works in several media.

"I am a mixed media artist, I bore easily," she joked.

The standouts of her exhibit are her unique clay and mixed media masks. These are adorned with everything from bison fur to horns and feathers. They are striking and may even seem a little creepy. Her husband Bob told a funny story about encountering her first mask unexpectedly.

"I went to bed and she had a lump of clay on the table," he said. "When I came down in the morning to make my coffee, a face was looking out at me."

She joked that asked about the hair on her masks, she has been known to make up stories about getting if from "people who weren't nice to me." (Actually it is horse hair.)

Schultz also makes jewelry, shields, dolls, serigraphs, photography and graphics, even tee-shirts. Her exhibit in the Coso Room is remarkably diverse.

On display are several stunning photos of Native American pow-wow dances. Laughing again, Schultz says she always has her subjects sign a model release so she can reproduce their images at will.

Schultz brings her own unique background of Native American and Italian heritage to her work.

Asked if her local landscape gives her inspiration for her southwestern-themed work, she replied, "Absolutely not!" She added she currently lives by the ocean and gets tired of looking at green trees. She said that she prefers the southwestern palette reflecting where she grown up.

Schultz is also known to repurpose her work. She said she photographs her masks, has the photos reprinted on canvas and "then I play with them." She sometimes even uses the photos on tee-shirts. She said she sold her favorite work, a mask, but still has a photo of it which has been turned into a wildly popular tee-shirt design.

Schultz is an award-winning artist with wide experience. Her art has been seen in galleries in at least 11 states and she has had nine solo museum exhibitions and her masks have found their way into private collections in several countries.

Despite her credentials, however, Schultz is refreshingly direct and unpretentious about her work. Asked about the different sizes in her masks, she said "it's just whatever I was doing at the time."

Becky Olvera Schultz's exhibit "Native Visions of the Americas" will be on display at the Maturango Museum through March 9.

See her websites Native-Expressions.Com and Powwow-Power.Com for more of her work.

– Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for The Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

•••

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.