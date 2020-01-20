Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In keeping with the theme of the event, the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration this year kicked off with a short video featuring memorable quotes from Dr. King himself.

Local churches take turns hosting the event each year, this year it was at the Ridgecrest United Methodist Church. The gathering also included a welcome from long-time event coordinator Eddie Edwards, an opening prayer from Milford Simpson and music from the Community Choir.

In a nod to Mister Rogers, the celebration this year asked, "Won't you be my neighbor?" This was the theme of the event's message given by Michelle Kilikauskas, which followed a well-written skit based on the story of the Good Samaritan by John Anderson and Marvin Bachman titled "Who is my neighbor?" Kilikauskas shared her speech local Muslim leader Eid Khatib who eloquently said that his dream is that Ridgecrest can all be one neighborhood.

Crossroads Pastor Bill Corley made announced a community service project to be taking place after the service, which everyone was welcome to join. The event close out with a closing prayer by Jerry Gamboa and a heartfelt rendition of "We shall overcome" by everyone present.