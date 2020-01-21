The White Mountain Café was originally a pharmacy and soda shop. The restaurant will have a new logo depicting the town’s historic mill and railroad. They plan on playing big band jazz from the old days.

January is National Restaurant Month, and what better time to start out the new year than to open a new restaurant with good old fashioned American breakfasts made from scratch.

On the corner of Main Street and Lawndale Court in the McCloud Mercantile is the White Mountain Café, which has been closed for some time. Now, local chef Lonnie Henson and his wife Sabrina, along with friends Scott and Nicole Brulc and infamous dishwasher James Nance will be opening the popular breakfast hub this month. They’ll bring traditional homemade breakfasts back to McCloud with a touch of lumber town history in its decor.

Lonnie will be making his own sausage and he will be serving his five-day brined corn beef hash along with soups, sauces and daily specials that are made from scratch. He will also serve vegan pancakes, hand dipped buttermilk chicken fried steak and eggs benedict on his daily menu.

“We want the food to speak for itself. We are making it from the heart, from scratch,” said Lonnie.

The White Mountain Café was originally a pharmacy and soda shop. The restaurant will have a new logo depicting the town’s historic mill and railroad. They plan on playing big band jazz from the old days.

Lonnie said that the amount of support and offers for help from the community have been overwhelming. He hopes to eventually be open seven days a week, but they are starting with five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting later this month.

“There will be no grand opening. Just look for the lights to be on one day and come in,” Lonnie said.

The café's new phone number is (530) 945-0499.

The White Mountain Café, is one of McCloud’s eight restaurants, including Axe & Rose Public House, The Sage Restaurant in the McCloud Hotel, The Meat Market and Tavern, McCloud Mercantile Café, Clearwater Kitchen and Café, Siskiyou Brew Works, and Floyd’s Frosty. Each of the restaurants will be celebrating National Restaurant Month so visit them all and see what specials they each offer.