No immediate report of injuries. KCFD hazmat team responding

Emergency crews are responding a hazardous materials spill on South Lake Road East of Taft.

South Lake Road is closed in both directions from Gardner Field Road to the intersection of Hill and Millux. The CHP said the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Kern County firefighters from Taft and Maricopa are on scene and the KCFD's hazardous materials response team is en route.

Few details were immediately available, but the CHP incident webpage said the incident involves a spill at a manufacturing facility on South Lake Road near Santiago Road.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The incident was reported at 9:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check taftmidwaydriller.com for updates as more information becomes available.