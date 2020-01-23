Robert (Bob) Stewart Thomas, 72, of Big Springs, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on January 9th, 2020.

Bob was born Dec 1, 1947 in South Charleston, West Virginia to William Thomas & Mabel Leachman. After graduating high school and attending Kent State University, Bob joined the Marine Corps Reserves for 5 years before withdrawing as a conscientious objector. What followed was a life of music, love, spirituality, and activism as Bob was one of the loudest voices of the Nuclear Freeze Movement for many years.

After a life roving the country spreading peace and love, Bob fell in love with Siskiyou County and our beautiful mountain and decided to settle down. Bob then found tremendous success with his highly prolific house painting business - a success which helped to support his wife Kimberly Lovejoy and their 2 young boys - Morgan and Landon Thomas.

Bob will be remembered most for his boundless love and care for his friends and family, as well as his tireless quest to care for his son Landon, who is autistic and requires 24-7 care. His last 17 years in Siskiyou County were a tireless journey to help Landon and find spiritual peace.

Robert is survived by his sons, Morgan Thomas, Landon Thomas; brother Bill Thomas,

Those who preceded Robert include his parents, sister Sonja Thomas, and wife Kimberly Lovejoy.

In this time of mourning, please remember the words of Bob's most beloved band, Kansas:

"Linger in the void, and like a beacon in the night

Purity will fill your soul with ever present light

Everything you've seen is waiting patiently within

For growing old is only going back to where you've been."

Any well-wishers may reach out to the surviving family at norgmang@gmail.com

Any desired memorial donations will go toward the care for Landon Thomas and may be arranged through the same email.