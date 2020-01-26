The district would assist the many activities currently going on in the community, to include sports, trails, gardens, parks and potential new pool. Currently, Mount Shasta, Weed and Dunsmuir have recreation and parks districts.

A group of Yreka community volunteers wants to improve the recreational activities and parks in the Yreka area and are proposing the development of a recreation and parks district.

The district would assist the many activities currently going on in the community, to include sports, trails, gardens, parks and potential new pool. Currently, Mount Shasta, Weed and Dunsmuir have recreation and parks districts.

There are two public meetings coming up where the proposed district will be discussed participation and input is welcome from everyone.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. a Business Roundtable meeting will be conducted to gather information from local businesses on how the proposed district would benefit them.

Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. a Community Meeting will be held to gather ideas from area residents.

Both meetings will be held at the Yreka Community Center, 810 North Oregon Street and both are open to the public. Background information on what it means to form a recreation and parks district will be provided.

For more information call (530) 842-5833.