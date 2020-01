Members of the Weed Chamber of Commerce gathered last Wednesday, Jan. 14, to conduct the Oath of Office ceremony at the Hi-Lo Cafe for new officers and board members.

The majority of the Chamber of Commerce Board members were present, along with three Weed City Councilors, said Chamber Director Richard Dinges, including Susan Tavalero, Ken Palfini and Bob Hall.

Tavalero, the mayor, administered the oath.