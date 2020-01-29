State Senator praises "historic bill" as it is signed by Trump

California State Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) was in Washington, D.C. Wednesday to witness the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) and issued the following statement:

"This is a historic moment for the United States. It is such an honor to join President Trump and to witness the signing of this modern trade agreement," Grove said. "The Central Valley is home to the top three agricultural producing counties in the nation and this 21st century agreement is our country's commitment to these hardworking farmers, farm workers, and agribusinesses.

"I am thankful for the President's hard work and persistence on the USMCA. I have worked with his Administration to support the movement of this deal and I am grateful that this historic agreement has been ratified by the United States," said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.

In December 2019, Senator Grove was one of 26 state leaders from across the United States who signed on to a letter urging Congressional leaders to pass the USMCA.

In 2019, Senator Grove introduced Senate Joint Resolution 12 which requested the California State Legislature to support and urge Congress to approve the USMCA. SJR 12 passed out of the California State Senate with bipartisan support.