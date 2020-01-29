Congressman attends signing of United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy attended the signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). McCarthy released the following statement:

“Today marks a truly important moment in our nation’s history – USMCA is a victory for American consumers, agricultural producers, our nation’s intellectual property rights, and various other sectors of our economy. It is also a victory for our communities and our state, which, under USMCA, will have greater market access to products across industries.

“As we hold our trading partners accountable to fair practices, USMCA will help ensure our economy remains a global competitor for generations to come. I am grateful to President Trump for seeing USMCA over the finish line, and for the opportunity to partake in this momentous occasion on behalf of the constituents and communities of California’s 23rd Congressional District.”