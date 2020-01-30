A layered rainbow of kind deeds arced on a board in Theodore H. Faller Elementary’s multipurpose room placed there by students who had just completed their lunch.

The square notes revealed what acts the students had completed that day or that week. According to Faller counselor Jasmine Caoile, the event is part of the Great Kindness Challenge, a week-long event celebrated by schools across the nation.

“It’s an outside bullying program that’s available and free for any school,” Caolie said. “We practice it here at Faller because we believe during the elementary years, it’s a foundational time for students to learn a lot of things academically and behaviorally.”

According to a memo from California Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond, the GKC initiative, presented by Kids for Peace, is a global campaign that promotes kindness in schools. It is a proactive anti-bullying campaign that educators and students can use to create a culture of kindness.

“Examples of kind acts include sitting with a new group of kids at lunch, thanking your teacher or principal, smiling at 25 people, picking up trash outside your school, eating a healthy snack, making a wish for a child in need, and creating your own kind deed,” Thurmond wrote in his memo to schools statewide. “Every student deserves to be treated with kindness and respect while attending our schools. I encourage all California schools to participate in the GKC…or, better yet, practice kindness towards each other every day.”

Caolie stressed those extend to acts of kindness.

“As their counselor, I believe planting the seed of kindness now is important so that throughout the years we can nourish it as they grow and one day they can become successful citizens that understand how other people feel,” Caolie said.

A second-year counselor at Faller, Caolie said her predecessor engaged in the Great Kindness Challenge. Last year, she decided to expand on it in a big way.

Last year Faller Elementary created “a kindness tree” out of butterfly-shaped noted.

“The kids were really excited because it was kind of a community effort to make everything happen,” she said. She added that Faller Elementary principal Melissa Christman “sees the benefit in the outcome” that comes with the activities.

This year, Faller Elementary students are engaged in both a school-wide and class-based activity, including writing kindness notes.

“Students are writing kind notes to students at other elementary schools,” Caolie said. “For example, TK and kindergarten students are partnering up with Las Flores and first grade students are sending notes to other first-graders at Gateway.”

She added students are practicing what kindness “looks like and sounds like.”

The notes are then sent via the school district’s mail system to other schools and distributed among the respective grade levels.

The school-wide activity involves the “kindness rainbow,” which incorporates Faller’s “Character Counts” pillars of Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship. “Character Counts” is another national program used as a Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports initiative, with each of the six pillars color-coded.

“Since each of the pillars are the colors of the rainbow, I thought it would be good to have the theme of ‘Terrific kids are kind kids’ and instead of a tree they make a rainbow,” Caolie said.

Each grade level gets a designated color, and write the kind deeds they perform on a given day on a square note of that color.

Students are provided a list of kind deeds that they complete as the week goes on. Upper-grade levels have a more complex list than the K-2 students, which includes only 12 items like playing with five new children or smiling at different people.

Faller isn’t the only school engaged in the Great Kindness Challenge. Over the past week, students at other Sierra Sands schools hosted their own events.