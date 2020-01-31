Siskiyou County Clerk Laura Bynum is seeking interested volunteers to serve as Election Observers for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.

The purpose of the county’s Election Observer Program is to “provide an avenue of public observation of and input into the election process,” Bynum said in a press release.

Although being a volunteer observer does involve a time commitment, it is an educational, informative and rewarding experience and supports Bynum’s primary responsibility of insuring the integrity and openness of the election process, according to the release.

Observers are non-paid volunteers and are afforded the opportunity to monitor the various phases of preparing for the election, election day activities, as well as post-election procedures and reporting.

To uphold the integrity of the election, volunteer observers cannot be candidates or personally related to any candidate running for office on the March 3 ballot, Bynum said.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Bynum at (530) 842-8084 or email at laura@sisqvotes.org as soon as possible, but no later than this Friday, Jan. 31.