The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a site plan for the Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel. All four commissioners were present. The Planning Commission is down one member since former Commissioner Kyle Blades was appointed to the Ridgecrest City Council late last year.

The resolution was approved with the additional requirement that the APN number be verified, since Commissioner Solomon Rajaratnam said it was incorrect.

The proposed project would be a four-story, 96-room hotel on 2.58 acres zoned service commercial at the Southwest corner of Ward Avenue and Chelsea Street. It would have a total building area of 53,666 square feet, 99 parking spaces, a secured pool, seating area, and fire pit and grill. The parking requirement is based on the number of rooms (96) plus 1/2 space per employee on the hotel's largest shift. The largest shift would be 6 employees so that would add 3 spaces for a total of 99 spaces.

According to consultant planner Asoka Herath, the proposed site is already developed with curb, gutter, sidewalk and streetlights. The main access to project is off Ward Avenue, with parking located to the west, the north and the east and amenities such as pool area located to the south of the building.

Herath said that although the assessor's parcel map shows it as a 2.58 acre parcel, planning commission and council actions including vacating easements in and around the property may make the actual size a little smaller or larger than shown on the assessor's map.

To expedite the construction period, the project will use exterior installation and finish system (EIFS) which reportedly allows construction to be completed more quickly than other types of construction. Exterior walls will be painted beige, tan and white colors.

NAWS and Kern County Fire Department input

According to Herath, elevations are in line with general plan policies for building elevations and the project complies with the 60-foot maximum height on the zoning ordinance. However, he said, the northeast corner of the site is impacted by an air installation compatible use zone or AICUZ.

Herath said the city contacted NAWS for their comments on the project early on, because of concerns over the four-story height and the location of the AICUZ.

He said in November 2018 NAWS responded with a letter indicating concern about any noise generated by their activities and impacting the project area.

"As a result they said if the project can meet the 25 dB or less interior noise levels they have no objection," Herath said. He added that the applicant has indicated that the interior noise level will be equal or less than 25 dB.

Herath said NAWS also had a concern about exterior lighting, wanting parking lot lighting to be down-lighting and not pointing upwards.

Herath said the request was added to conditions of approval.

Another issue was traffic. Herath said that there was a concern over recently rerouted traffic entering the facility, meaning that some traffic will now be using Ward Avenue to get to the base. As a result there was a concern over whether the streets in the vicinity can handle the increased traffic.

"We observed the traffic patterns in that area and as it is now we don't see the traffic becoming a problem," Herath said.

In response to a later question from Commissioner Solomon Rajaratnam, City Engineer Loren Culp confirmed that no traffic study is required by public works.

The Kern County Fire Department was also contacted early on because of the height and the four stories, Herath added. He said the fire department sent an email in February 2019 asking that hydrants be spaced at 165 feet apart, at least in front of the building. Also, because of the height of the building they wanted unobstructed truck ladder access in front of the building, he said.

The fire department wanted minimum access to be 26 feet wide and the building to be fully sprinklered, which Herath said the applicant is proposing.

Herath said that the city believes the project qualifies for an in-fill categorical exemption under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requirements.

Mike Hernandez was on hand, representing the applicant and architect of record. He cleared up a question about the 26 foot requirement. According to Hernandez, the 26-foot requirement applies to the width of the vehicle to gain access in front of the building. A second requirement is for roof access via access inside the building.

The condition of approval of the APN number was added to the resolution approved at the suggestion of Rajaratnam.