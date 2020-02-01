In the event of a major natural disaster such as last July’s earthquakes, Inyokern Airport will be considered an essential asset, according to a Kern County Grand Jury report.

The report, released this week, drove home the fact after its special districts committee visited the airport.

It noted that during the time of the earthquake, the airport and Ridgecrest sustained minor damage when compared to Searles Valley and China Lake, which were closer to the epicenters of the 6.4 and 7.1 quakes. The grand jury reported at least $100 million in damages to IWV communities; China Lake’s damages are estimated at a minimum of $4 billion, according to Navy reports.

The airport district did report major damage to the runways and taxiways, but stated they are still usable. The district is seeking FAA funding and a state matching grant for a $12 million total reconstruction of Runway 2/20. Runway 15/33 is under consideration to be reconstructed in the 2022 fiscal year

In the earthquakes’ aftermath, the airport acted as a transportation hub for flights in and out of the valley.

“ At the time of the earthquake, the Indian Wells Valley Airport District (District) was able to keep the Inyokern Airport (Airport) open and functional, providing aircraft landing and fuel for emergency services, the news media, as well as State and Federal officials,” the report finds.

One of the high-profile flights to come through in July was Gov. Gavin Newsom’s entourage of state department heads and officials to conduct initial assessments for emergency services.

The grand jury found that the airport serves a critical role in the recovery process for a natural disaster.

“Earthquakes can be damaging to a city or town’s infrastructures, in particular, to their water provider because of the underground pipelines delivering water, and to airports because of the long runways,” the report states. “Due to the area’s remote location, and providing access for emergency services quickly, the Airport is essential.”

The report also highlighted the airport’s operational and financial functions. It noted the filming fees can provide a major income source for the airport district. In the 2018-2019 fiscal year, it generated $464,000 in filming-location fees in large part due to the airport’s use to film the upcoming “Top Gun 2” movie.

A normal “good year” of filming normally generates as much as $85,000.

Because of the unobstructed panoramic view offered of the Sierra Nevada and Mojave desert landscapes, the airport is suited for a variety of filming needs.

“Paved runways and taxiways can be used for ground vehicle and aircraft scenes, including high-speed operations. Outdoor sets of virtually any size can be constructed to meet filming needs,” the report states. “The benefits from the film industry are far more reaching than simply the rental of the Airport, it is a boost in the local economy. “

While it’s obvious that some films are shot at Inyokern Airport, the airport district never officially comments on which ones due to non-disclosure agreements signed between it and production companies.

The airport district reported an overall revenue haul of $1.98 million in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, garnered from the filming location fees, as well as jet fuel sales, facility leasing and landing fees. The grand jury report notes that 40 hangars are being rented, with a waiting list of 12 others; the rental price is $225 a month and must be used for functional airplanes only.

The report also notes the airport continues to serve its general aviation theme, providing a “playground to intrepid aviators,” assisting in military and high-tech testing operations (military helicopters are a semi-routine sight throughout the year) and “supports some of the most significant milestones in manned and unmanned flights.”

The report doesn’t note the loss of commercial air service, which it lost in 2014 after SkyWest pulled out. The airport briefly regained the service through a contract with Boutique Air in late summer 2017 but was quickly canceled for a number of reasons a few months later.

The grand jury also remarked on the infrequency of the district’s board meetings. The regular board meetings, scheduled the second Thursday of each month, were canceled eight times in 2019.

The grand jury’s recommendation was to either adhere to those meetings or change it.

“The cancellation of regular District Board meetings has not allowed the public direct access to the District, thus, lacking public transparency,” the report states. “A change in the District’s bylaws to allow for meeting schedules other than monthly, e.g., bi-monthly, quarterly, may allow board members and the public a better opportunity to attend meetings. “